Dolphins plan to re-sign Andrew Van Ginkel

Andrew Van Ginkel is planning to return to Miami.

The Dolphins are expecting to re-sign Van Ginkel, according to Jason Sarney of USA Today.

A 2019 fifth-round draft pick, Van Ginkel has played his entire career in Miami.

Last year Van Ginkel saw his playing time decline to just 29 percent of defensive snaps, after playing 71 percent the year before. But the Dolphins apparently think he’ll be a good fit in Vic Fangio’s defense, and he’ll be back in Miami this year.