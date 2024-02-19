Dolphins promote Mathieu Araujo to cornerbacks coach

The Dolphins have promoted Mathieu Araujo to cornerbacks coach. Araujo’s new position is listed on the team’s website.

He spent the past two seasons as the Dolphins’ assistant defensive backs coach.

Ryan Slowik now is listed as defensive backs coach/pass game specialist. Slowik spent 2022 as a senior defensive assistant and was the outside linebackers coach in 2023.

Araujo spent three seasons at Yale. He was defensive backs coach all three seasons and had recruiting coordinator added to his title for 2020-21.

He also coached at Boston College.