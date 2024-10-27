Dolphins score on first drive in Tua Tagovailoa’s return, lead 7-0

The Dolphins are off to a hot start in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s return.

Miami scored with a 1-yard touchdown by Raheem Mostert, giving the club an early 7-0 lead.

Tagovailoa’s first pass was a 16-yard completion on a swing pass to fullback Alec Ingold, moving the chains. Tagovailoa also completed a 13-yard pass to Tyreek Hill on third-and-9 in Arizona territory to keep the drive alive.

The Dolphins nearly lost possession twice with fumbles. Tagovailoa was strip-sacked when he was trying to climb the pocket on first-and-10 from the Arizona 37, but the Dolphins recovered.

Then Tagovailoa hit Julian Hill with a shovel pass inside the 10-yard line, which the tight end fumbled when the ball was punched out. But again, Miami was able to fall on the ball to keep the drive alive.

A play later, Mostert was in the end zone to give Miami an early advantage.