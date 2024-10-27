 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Dolphins score on first drive in Tua Tagovailoa’s return, lead 7-0

  
Published October 27, 2024 01:17 PM

The Dolphins are off to a hot start in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s return.

Miami scored with a 1-yard touchdown by Raheem Mostert, giving the club an early 7-0 lead.

Tagovailoa’s first pass was a 16-yard completion on a swing pass to fullback Alec Ingold, moving the chains. Tagovailoa also completed a 13-yard pass to Tyreek Hill on third-and-9 in Arizona territory to keep the drive alive.

The Dolphins nearly lost possession twice with fumbles. Tagovailoa was strip-sacked when he was trying to climb the pocket on first-and-10 from the Arizona 37, but the Dolphins recovered.

Then Tagovailoa hit Julian Hill with a shovel pass inside the 10-yard line, which the tight end fumbled when the ball was punched out. But again, Miami was able to fall on the ball to keep the drive alive.

A play later, Mostert was in the end zone to give Miami an early advantage.