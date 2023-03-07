 Skip navigation
Dolphins set to release Byron Jones at start of league year

  
Published March 7, 2023 09:27 AM
nbc_pft_tuaoption_230301
March 1, 2023 03:00 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out important considerations for the Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa’s contract moving forward, including the idea of linking incentives to the number of games played.

Cornerback Byron Jones didn’t play at all in 2022 and he won’t be playing for the Dolphins in 2023 either.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins will release Jones after the start of the new league year on March 15. The move will be designated as a post-June 1 cut and would set the Dolphins up for $13.6 million in savings under the salary cap.

Jones recently tweeted that he “can’t run or jump ” because of his injuries, including the ankle and Achilles ones that kept him out last year. Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier declined to speculate on what path things would take when asked about Jones at the Scouting Combine, but his condition pointed in the direction of a release.

In 30 games with the Dolphins, Jones recorded 95 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.