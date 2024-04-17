Dolphins sign Cam Brown

The Dolphins made an addition to their defense and special teams on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of linebacker Cam Brown to their 90-man roster. They did not disclose any terms of the deal.

Brown was a 2020 sixth-round pick of the Giants and he spent the last four years with the team. He only played 103 snaps on defense, but racked up 1,328 snaps on special teams and was one of the team’s captains.

Brown recorded 35 tackles, two forced fumbles and three quarterback hits in his 60 regular season appearances with the team.

The Dolphins also signed former Bills special teamer Siran Neal as a free agent this offseason and both players should have prominent roles in the kicking game if they make it to the 53-man roster in Miami.