Dolphins sign Da’Shawn Hand

  
Published August 6, 2023 05:41 PM

The Dolphins have added some help for their defensive front.

Miami signed defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand, the team announced on Sunday.

Hand, 27, spent nearly all of last season on IR with a quad injury. He played just two snaps for the Titans in 2022.

A Lions fourth-round pick in 2018, Hand has appeared in 31 games with 11 starts. His most productive season was his rookie year where he recorded 3.0 sacks, four tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles.

As a corresponding move, the Dolphins waived defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo. He joined the team as an undrafted free agent in the spring out of UCF.