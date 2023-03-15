Dolphins to re-sign Myles Gaskin

The Dolphins had four impending free agents in their offensive backfield heading into free agency and they’ve been able to bring them all back for another year.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team has agreed to a one-year deal with Myles Gaskin. No other terms were included in the report.

The Dolphins have also re-signed Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Salvon Ahmed over the last few days.

Gaskin led the Dolphins in rushing during the 2021 season, but wound up further down the depth chart last season. Gaskin appeared in just four games and posted 10 carries for 26 yards to go with four catches for 28 yards.

With the band staying together, Gaskin will likely need to impress in the offseason and preseason in order to jump back into the mix.