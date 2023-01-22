 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins, Vikings request interviews with Sean Desai

  
Published January 22, 2023 03:27 AM
nbc_pft_tuatalk_230117
January 17, 2023 09:03 AM
While Chris Grier announced Miami will continue with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm next season, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain the risks of investing in the QB long term.

Seahawks assistant head coach Sean Desai is drawing interest from teams looking for a new defensive coordinator.

Desai was on the list of candidates in Cleveland before the Browns hired Jim Schwartz and a couple of other teams would like to speak with him about their vacancies. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins and Vikings have both requested interviews with Desai.

Desai joined the Seahawks in 2022 after spending the 2021 season as the defensive coordinator for the Bears. He was the safeties coach for two seasons and a defensive quality control coach for six seasons before moving up to that job in Chicago.

The Vikings have also requested interviews with Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. No other candidates have been identified for the Dolphins, but it’s safe to say that Flores won’t wind up on the list in Miami.