Dolphins, Vikings request interviews with Sean Desai

Seahawks assistant head coach Sean Desai is drawing interest from teams looking for a new defensive coordinator.

Desai was on the list of candidates in Cleveland before the Browns hired Jim Schwartz and a couple of other teams would like to speak with him about their vacancies. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins and Vikings have both requested interviews with Desai.

Desai joined the Seahawks in 2022 after spending the 2021 season as the defensive coordinator for the Bears. He was the safeties coach for two seasons and a defensive quality control coach for six seasons before moving up to that job in Chicago.

The Vikings have also requested interviews with Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. No other candidates have been identified for the Dolphins, but it’s safe to say that Flores won’t wind up on the list in Miami.