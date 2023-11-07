Dolphins want to get Jaylen Waddle “fully healthy” during bye week

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle played through a left knee injury in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs in Germany, but the team would like to avoid having Waddle at anything less than 100 percent for the rest of the season.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said at his Tuesday press conference that Waddle is “definitely sore” because of the injury and that the team will be “measured” with anything they ask him to do heading into Week 11 because they want to make sure that this week’s bye helps Waddle get his strength back.

“He did a great job battling for his teammates,” McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “There was competitiveness that really drove him. We gave him an end around on the fourth, fifth play of the game and he was making clear to me on the sidelines to still call that, that he wanted the ball. He’s in a good spot but will make sure we don’t do any harm to him moving forward. He’s had to battle injuries unfortunately all season. We will utilize this bye week to make sure he’s fully healthy.”

Waddle had three catches for 42 yards and one carry for 12 yards against Kansas City. He has 40 catches for 522 yards and three touchdowns on the season.