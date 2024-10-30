Dome at Bengals stadium would cost between $900 million and $1 billion

The powers-that-be in Cincinnati are exploring the possibility of putting a dome on the local football team’s stadium. But it’s apparently a little too pricey.

According to Chris Wetterich of the Cincinnati Business Courier, via Sports Business Daily, the cost of putting a dome over Paycor Stadium will cost between $900 million and $1 billion.

Two of the Hamilton County Commissioners declared it to be too expensive. One of them said after a presentation regarding the projected costs that the study should “close the chapter” on any talk of adding a dome.

The study cost $139,000. It looked at multiple potential designs for adding a roof, which would enable the venue to host a variety of other events.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have a June 2025 deadline for deciding whether to exercise the first of two five-year extensions to the lease. If the Bengals decide against it, they’ll be free to leave in 2026.