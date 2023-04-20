 Skip navigation
Don McIlhenny, member of original Cowboys team, dies at 88

  
Published April 20, 2023 07:25 AM
Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Dallas Cowboys helmet on the sideline during an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former NFL running back Don McIlhenny, who scored the first rushing touchdown in Dallas Cowboys history, has died . He was 88.

He finished second in rushing on the 1960 Cowboys.

McIlhenny entered the NFL in 1956, as a member of the Lions. He then spent 1957 through 1959 with the Packers.

In 1961, his final NFL season, he played for the Cowboys and 49ers.

McIlhenny was a third-round pick in the 1956 draft. Given the total number of teams at the time, that made him the 27th overall selection. He finished his career with 1,581 rushing yards.

McIlhenny’s son, Lance, played quarterback for SMU in the 1980s, generating a record of 34-5-1.

We extend our condolences to McIlhenny’s family, friends, and colleagues.