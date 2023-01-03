 Skip navigation
Donations to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive exceed $4.6 million

  
Published January 3, 2023 10:59 AM
nbc_pft_hamlincharity_230103
January 3, 2023 08:21 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss Damar Hamlin's fundraiser, The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, which aims to positively impact children who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

As we wait for news regarding the condition of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, we feel helpless -- and we wish there was something we could do to help.

The vehicle for nearly 170,000 fans and counting has been Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe page for his toy drive. Started with a goal of $2,500, contributions made since he suffered cardiac arrest last night during the Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati have driven the total north of $4.6 million .

It’s an amazing development, one that will for plenty of people restore their faith in humanity following an extended stretch of time in which, for many, their faith in humanity was tested.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here .