Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Cincinnati meeting with Bengals

  
Published April 11, 2023 11:43 AM
April 11, 2023 01:55 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons preview this year's NFL draft and explain why it's so difficult to make any predictions ahead of the three-day event.

The Bengals are hosting UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on a top-30 visit Tuesday and Wednesday, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

Starting quarterback Joe Burrow is eligible for a contract extension, so the Bengals will need to save money at the position behind him.

Jake Browning currently is the only other quarterback on the roster.

Thompson-Robinson also has drawn interest from the Browns and Cardinals among others.

He was a four-year starter for the Bruins and played five seasons, passing for 10,710 yards with 88 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. Thompson-Robinson also ran for 1,826 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Last season, Thompson-Robinson completed 69.6 of his passes for 3,169 with 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He ran for 645 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Bengals also are hosting Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy on Wednesday.