 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Doug Pederson hopes Jaguars use Calvin Ridley as resource on gambling policy

  
Published June 12, 2023 11:54 AM
CRXB91yzia5g
June 9, 2023 08:17 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons give Sean Payton credit for recognizing there’s a comprehension issue with the NFL’s gambling policy and taking action to educate players in a different way.

When it comes to the NFL’s gambling policy, the Jaguars have a teammate in their midst who can serve as an example of how a career can easily be derailed.

Coach Doug Pederson hopes that players will use receiver Calvin Ridley as a resource when it comes to complying with the rules.

“Obviously what Calvin has gone through is definitely a testimony to the rest of our football team,” Pederson told reporters on Monday, via USA Today. “I don’t want to put Calvin in a spotlight situation, I don’t want to bring all this attention on him. But at the same time, I have mentioned to the team that if they’re going through anything or they’re tempted in any way, reach out to Calvin, he’d be a great resource to talk to .

“Calvin’s been open to that, now whether or not he’s had conversations, I can’t speak to that. Obviously we’re at a day and age where gambling is everywhere. With all the websites that are out there, apps, and all that kind of stuff, we have to be very careful.”

Ridley might not be any more schooled in the nuances of the gambling policy than anyone else. But he provides a great, tangible example of what the consequences are for failure to comply.

Career derailed, for a full year and then some.

He’s among them, he’s with them. The “or else” for not complying. If nothing else, that should make players affirmatively curious about what they need to know, in order to avoid a similar fate.

It’s an important distinction. The players wanting to know what they can and can’t do, versus passively absorbing do’s and don’ts from the employer, like any other H.R. policy.

This one is different. Ridley’s experience illustrates that.