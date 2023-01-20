 Skip navigation
Top News

Doug Pederson: In a game like this, getting behind just isn’t a recipe for success

  
Published January 20, 2023 04:05 AM
In the last two weeks, the Jaguars have gotten down 10-0 to the Titans and 27-0 to the Chargers.

Jacksonville has been resilient in these two games, having won both to continue its 2022 season. But the team’s head coach Doug Pederson would sure like o get off to a better start against the Chiefs on Saturday afternoon. And Pederson said on Thursday that he feels like his club is due for just that.

“We are. You always try to go into every game and try to start fast,” Pederson said in his press conference. “Hasn’t been that way probably going back to the Houston game [in Week 17], probably, when we got off to a quick start there.

“You want to do that. Games like this, everything is on the line. You don’t want to get behind, especially against good teams. It’s just not a recipe for success.”

That being said, the Jaguars have shown resiliency in being able to fight their way back when trailing.

“It’s good and it isn’t,” Pederson said. “I don’t necessarily want to be behind in football games, but it’s good in a way that the guys never quit. They’re, I guess, just storing things up as the game goes, and finally the switch goes on, and you start playing football.

“That’s obviously not the way we want to draw it up. We’d love to start fast and finish faster. It is a credit to the guys, though, for hanging in there in some of these games.”

Given that they finished with the league’s top offense in 2022, one would figure that the Chiefs will put up some points against the Jaguars. We’ll see if Jacksonville can weather the storm, make some plays, and come out on top once again on Saturday.