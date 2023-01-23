Doug Pederson: Leadership is right, core guys are right; we’re close

In Doug Pederson’s first year as head coach, the Jaguars made it to the postseason for the first time since 2017 and only the second time since 2007.

The club showed some significant progress and promise down the stretch, winning six games in a row between the regular season and the wild card round.

Jacksonville fell to Kansas City 27-20 on Saturday afternoon. But Pederson said Monday that the Jaguars’ future should be bright with the core that is in place.

“We’re close ,” Pederson said Monday, via Ben Arthur of FOXSports.com. “I think the leadership is right. I think the core guys that we have are right. Look, It just boils down to continuing to work hard, just trusting in each other. There’s consistency with the staff. There’s consistency with the players. You look at some of these teams that are still playing and that’s what they’ve had.

“That’s what it takes: that continuity and consistency. We’re just kind of at the beginning of that.”

With Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading the way, it does seem like the Jaguars are set up to be a factor in the AFC South and the conference as a whole for at least the next few years.