Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Doug Pederson: Leadership is right, core guys are right; we’re close

  
Published January 23, 2023 09:00 AM
nbc_pft_jaxkc_230123
January 23, 2023 09:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how Patrick Mahomes’ love of the game was on display as the QB played through an ankle injury against the Jaguars and assess how he’ll look in the AFC Championship.

In Doug Pederson’s first year as head coach, the Jaguars made it to the postseason for the first time since 2017 and only the second time since 2007.

The club showed some significant progress and promise down the stretch, winning six games in a row between the regular season and the wild card round.

Jacksonville fell to Kansas City 27-20 on Saturday afternoon. But Pederson said Monday that the Jaguars’ future should be bright with the core that is in place.

We’re close ,” Pederson said Monday, via Ben Arthur of FOXSports.com. “I think the leadership is right. I think the core guys that we have are right. Look, It just boils down to continuing to work hard, just trusting in each other. There’s consistency with the staff. There’s consistency with the players. You look at some of these teams that are still playing and that’s what they’ve had.

“That’s what it takes: that continuity and consistency. We’re just kind of at the beginning of that.”

With Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading the way, it does seem like the Jaguars are set up to be a factor in the AFC South and the conference as a whole for at least the next few years.