Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Doug Pederson on excusing vets from minicamp: We want to really focus on the young guys

  
Published June 12, 2023 12:23 PM
June 12, 2023 09:13 AM
Chris Simms tells Mike Florio how Trevor Lawrence leveled up in a big way last season and why it’s all starting to come together, landing him No. 6 on the Top 40 QB Countdown.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson excused most of the team’s veterans from mandatory minicamp last year and he liked how that turned out well enough to do it again this year.

The team kicked off minicamp on Monday with most older players away from the facility after an offseason program that Pederson said was devoted to “refining everything” ahead of training camp. Pederson said he thinks the time off is more valuable for those players and that their absence allows the team to devote more of their attention to other things.

“They’ve been here, they’ve been present ,” Pederson said, via the team’s website. “They’ve done everything that I’ve asked them to do. We just felt it was beneficial for them to give the extra days. I appreciate everybody that’s here. We have 91 guys and the ones that have been here have been working their tails off. It’s a voluntary program, so using my discretion I’ve given some of these guys these three days where we can really focus on the young guys and some of the injured guys who can get another three days of treatment and rehab.”

Pederson said the first practice of training camp is expected to take place on July 25 and that will be the next time that the entire roster is back on the field together.