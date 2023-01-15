 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Doug Pederson on key fourth-down call: “If they’re inside, you go outside”

  
Published January 15, 2023 05:20 AM
nbc_snf_lacjaxhl_230114
January 14, 2023 11:37 PM
After falling behind 27-0 in a first half that featured five turnovers, the Jaguars came all the way back to take down the Chargers on a last-second field goal.

Before the Jaguars could win Saturday night’s game with a 36-yard field goal, they needed to convert a fourth and short. As they lined up for the play, coach Doug Pederson decided to take a time out and change the play.

“I just didn’t like the look that we had for the play we had called, and so I just took the time out,” Pederson told reporters after the game. “We reloaded, regrouped, put our heads together, came up with that call, and just a great effort by Travis [Etienne] to obviously hit an off tackle there and get the first down and more.”

Pederson was then asked the fairly obvious question of whether he was fine with the risk of running to the outside , Pederson made an equally obvious (but critically important) revelation.

“Listen, if they’re outside, you go inside,” Pederson said. “If they’re inside, you go outside, and Travis is a heck of a back that can do that, and with his speed and ability, made a great play in that moment.”

Indeed he did. And it came with three running backs behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Via the NFL’s Next Gen Stats account, teams have lined up with three players in the backfield only six times this year on fourth down. The Jaguars have done it three of those six times .

For the most important one of the year, it worked by not only getting the first down but putting the ball firmly in field-goal range for the kick that completed an epic comeback.