Doug Pederson sees “so much room for improvement” in Travon Walker

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Doug Pederson sees “so much room for improvement” in Travon Walker

  
Published March 30, 2023 09:38 AM
nbc_pft_onsidekick_230330v2
March 30, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore if fourth-and-20 would be a safer alternative to onside kicks and analyze what affect this could have on the outcomes of tight games.

The Jaguars saw quarterback Trevor Lawrence take a major leap forward in his second NFL season and they’re hoping that their top draft pick of last season follows a similar path.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week that “we have to improve our pass rush” and 2022 first overall pick Travon Walker is a big part of the plan to take strides in that area. Walker had 3.5 sacks and and 10 quarterback hits in 15 regular season appearances last year and Pederson said the Jags want to see “that next step” from him in 2023.

Pederson also shared why he believes Walker can be “a really dominant impact player” in Jacksonville.

“One of the things I appreciated with Travon is how he improved ,” Pederson said, via the team’s website. “Some of these young guys don’t know how to study the game as well. Being able to show him how to study, what to look for, who to study – great edge rushers in our game, to try to take some takeaways from that — and again, there’s so much room for improvement with him.”

After two years with the first pick, the Jaguars will be picking lower in the order in 2023. If Walker has a Lawrence-type breakout year, they should have a good chance to remain at the back end of the draft order in 2024.