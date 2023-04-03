 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Draft invitations are being finalized this week

  
Published April 3, 2023 12:12 PM
nbc_csu_robinson1_230403
April 3, 2023 12:29 PM
Chris Simms reveals that Texas' Bijan Robinson is his top-ranked running back in the 2023 NFL Draft because he has the complete package with his size and the way he runs, cuts and re-accelerates.

One of the key boxes to check during the pre-draft process relates to the specific players who will be attending the draft in person.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, invitations to specific players are being finalized this week.

Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt has handled the invitation process in the past. Currently, the league office is handling the invitations through the league office.

The presence of players for a photo op and a bear hug has become a critical aspect of the made-for-TV aspect of this ultimate reality show about nothing for the ultimate reality show that is the NFL. The NFL wants/needs plenty of the best of the best prospects to choose to attend and be introduced both before the draft and immediately after their names are called.

Plenty still do. Some pass, either because they choose to be elsewhere or they are concerned about the potential impact of a round-one slide suffered by the likes of Aaron Rodgers in 2005, Brady Quinn in 2007, and Geno Smith in 2013.

Players don’t get appearance fees for attending. Yes, their travel expenses are paid and one or more family members are invited, too. But that’s it.

Why not offer them more than that? Put simply, the NFL doesn’t have to do it as long as key prospects choose to go for free.

If/when the top prospects would ever band together and refuse to go without an attendance fee, they’d all get attendance fees.