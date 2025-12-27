Drake London listed as questionable, but Raheem Morris feels “great” about his return

Davante Adams is not expected to play for the Rams on Monday night, but the outlook is better for the top wideout on the Atlanta side of the field.

The Falcons officially listed Drake London as questionable to play after missing the last four games with a knee injury. Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters on Saturday that he feels “great” about the wideout’s chances of returning to the lineup, however.

London has 63 catches for 837 yards and six touchdowns this season.

The Falcons ruled three other players out for Week 17. Cornerbacks Mike Hughes (ankle) and Clark Phillips (triceps, illness) join defensive lineman Sam Roberts (knee, ankle) in that group.

