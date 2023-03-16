Dre’Mont Jones: Seattle is the right place to make a new start

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dre’Mont Jones: Seattle is the right place to make a new start

  
Published March 16, 2023 03:08 PM
nbc_pft_seahawks_230310
March 10, 2023 08:02 AM
The Seahawks can escape Geno Smith’s contract after 1 year, which leads Mike Florio and Peter King dissect how quarterback deals have evolved.

The Seahawks haven’t had much history of jumping into the early stages of free agency under General Manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll. But they wanted defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones badly enough to do what it took to get him.

Jones’ signing became official Thursday.

“It seems like the best fit for me,” Jones said, via John Boyle of the team website. “They have a promising team, a lot of good pieces offensively and defensively. It just seems like the right place to make a new start, have a new beginning.”

The Seahawks went into the offseason wanting to rebuild their defensive front. Jones is a big start.

Jones, 26, totaled 6.5 sacks, 47 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits in 13 games last season. In four seasons, Jones has 22 sacks, including 5.5 or more in each of the past three seasons.

“I’m definitely a hungry player,” Jones said. “I’m here to be a solution, not a problem. All my life I’ve been an underdog in a way, always kind of counted out in a way. So that’s what motivates me; that’s what drives me. Every play, every game, I take it very seriously.”

The Seahawks also brought Jarran Reed back to town and moved on from Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson. They are expected to add more defensive linemen in the draft.