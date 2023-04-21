 Skip navigation
Drew Brees: Derek Carr took unfair criticism with Raiders, will succeed with Saints

  
Published April 21, 2023 12:25 PM
Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees thinks current Saints quarterback Derek Carr is ready for a big year in New Orleans.

Brees told the Advocate that Carr was wrongly blamed for organizational dysfunction with the Raiders, and that the situation will be much more positive with the Saints.

“I think he caught the brunt of that unfairly , and I think you shoulder a lot of that burden as the quarterback anyway,” Brees said. “I think highly of him as a person. He’s shown the ability to execute complicated offenses where a lot is put on the quarterback position to be able to make checks and make reads very quickly. He’s proven that.”

Brees said there’s every reason to believe the Saints’ offense will be good this year.

“I think he’ll mesh well with [offensive coordinator] Pete Carmichael. I think he’s got some weapons around him,” Brees said. “I’m excited that Michael Thomas will be back and hopefully healthy — he deserves that. I think they’re going to be well-positioned to make a run at it.”

The Saints haven’t been to the playoffs since Brees retired, but Brees thinks Carr is the leader who can get them back there.

“We’ve seen just what a difference one position can make on a team,” Brees said. “Look at what [Tom] Brady did for the Bucs. Obviously they brought in a lot of great players along with him, but that can change the complexion of things very quickly.”

It’s hard to believe Carr will have the kind of success in New Orleans that Brady had in Tampa Bay, but Brees knows what it takes to succeed in New Orleans, and he’s confident in Carr.