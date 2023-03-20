Drew Lock on his return to Seattle: They’re building something here

The Seahawks announced the re-signing of quarterback Drew Lock on Monday after he signed his new contract.

Lock returned to the Seahawks despite playing no snaps last season after losing the starting job to Geno Smith during the preseason.

“They’re building something here ,” Lock said, via John Boyle of the team website. “It’s really, really cool, and I really want to be a part of it. This is a special place. There was everything drawing me back here. The city. Pete [Carroll] and John [Schneider] have just created a place that is unique. It’s a place I couldn’t walk away from without spending a little more time here.”

Schneider raved about Lock last week after the sides agreed to terms. The Seahawks made his return a priority, wanting a veteran familiar with the system as Smith’s backup.

In three seasons with the Broncos, Lock started 21 games. He completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.

“I feel like I learned more in this last year,” Lock said. “I didn’t play, but I learned so much from being with Shane [Waldron], being with Pete, hearing how they talk football, and situation football, and how to handle a locker room. Everything those guys taught me last year, again, I’m excited to be able to come back and be here for another year and learn more from them.”

Lock was Smith’s biggest supporter in 2022 as Smith earned his first Pro Bowl and comeback player of the year in his first season as a full-time starter since 2014.

“It was awesome,” Lock said. “It’s an example I hope to be able to follow and live up to, hopefully create a story like that of my own. What an awesome guy to sit behind and learn behind and watch that unfold and be inspired by. Because not everybody gets to come into the league and have a picture-perfect first couple of years -- Super Bowl, be the starter, sign a long-term deal. Not everybody gets that, and it’s a testament to him to be able to keep sticking to it, and it’s something I’m going to carry with me for the rest of my career as long as I get to play.”