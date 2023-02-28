 Skip navigation
Duke Tobin on Joe Mixon: I’m not gonna predict the offseason, I don’t have the answers

  
Published February 28, 2023 01:22 PM
Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin was pretty emphatic on Tuesday when it came to saying that wide receiver Tee Higgins will be remaining in Cincinnati in 2023, but he didn’t offer such assurances when it came to running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon is set to make $9.4 million with a cap hit of over $12.79 million for the coming season and that’s made him a popular choice for lists of potential cap casualties this offseason. During a Tuesday press conference from the Scouting Combine, Tobin was asked about Mixon’s future and borrowed a quote from The Office while declining to indicate anything about the team’s current thoughts.

“Joe’s been a vital part of our team,” Tobin said. “He’s been a successful part of our team. Again, I’m not gonna predict the offseason because I don’t have the answers. In the words of the great Kevin Malone, ‘I don’t know.’ We’ll all see as the offseason goes what we’re able to get done and how the resources are spread around, but Joe’s been a vital part of our team, a successful part, a contributing part. My job is to try to keep as many of those pieces around as I can.”

Mixon ran 210 times for 814 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games last season and he caught 60 passes for 441 yards while avoiding any fumbles like the one that cost Dunder Mifflin a taste of Kevin’s Famous Chili.