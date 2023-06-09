During draft-night trade talks, Cardinals prioritized 2024 picks

The Cardinals are in very good shape in the 2024 NFL draft, and their dealings during the 2023 draft made clear that next year’s draft was a priority.

A video released by the Cardinals from inside their draft room shows General Manager Monti Ossenfort making two trades within the first six picks of the first round.

First, Ossenfort traded down from No. 3 to No. 12, picking up the Texans’ 2024 first- and third-round picks in the process. Those figure to be very valuable picks, as the Texans are expected to be among the worst teams in the league this season.

Then, as Ossenfort worked the phones in an attempt to move back up from No. 12, he made it clear that one thing he would not do is give up a 2024 first-round pick to do it.

“No, no, we wouldn’t do a ’24 one,” Ossenfort told another GM on the phone.

Ossenfort eventually agreed to move up to No. 6 in a trade with the Lions, giving up only 2023 picks in the process.

The Cardinals are facing a rebuilding year in 2023 and may not have quarterback Kyler Murray healthy to start the season. But with their own 2024 picks and the Texans’ 2024 first- and third-round picks, the 2024 NFL draft should be the time when the Cardinals make their moves to turn the franchise around.