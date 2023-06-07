 Skip navigation
E.J. Speed: Just don’t gamble; it’s not worth it

  
Published June 7, 2023 02:28 PM
June 6, 2023 03:30 PM
After reports emerged that a Colts player was being investigated for betting, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers admitted to making an "error in judgment," but Michael Holley wonders if the NFL is setting up players to fail.

The Colts held a session about the NFL’s gambling policy Wednesday. According to Mike Chappell of Fox 59, the visit by an NFL representative was scheduled before news of the league’s investigation into Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

Rodgers reportedly is the latest player to have violated the league’s gambling policy. He accepted responsibility and apologized in a statement earlier this week.

Colts coach Steve Steichen answered no questions about Rodgers or his absence from Wednesday’s organized team activities.

“It’s an on-going investigation,’’ Steichen said.

Colts players likely were more attentive in Wednesday’s session given Rodgers’ situation. Players were remined that they are strictly prohibited from betting in any form while at the team complex, and that betting on NFL games is never allowed.

“What I got from those sessions was: Don’t gamble ,” linebacker E.J. Speed said, via Chappell. “That’s all I got. They made it apparent . . . what you’re allowed to do and what you shouldn’t. It’s a hard topic to speak on right now because how sensitive it is around the league.

“Right now, I would just encourage anybody: Just don’t gamble. It’s not worth it.’’