Eagles add C.J. Gardner-Johnson to injury report; A.J. Brown remains DNP

The Eagles added safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the practice report Thursday.

Gardner-Johnson did not practice with a foot injury.

The Eagles could move Avonte Maddox to safety from cornerback if Gardner-Johnson can’t play Sunday.

The team also practiced without receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring) and Johnny Wilson (hamstring) again. Both are in jeopardy of missing the Week 3 game against the Saints.

Brown missed Monday night’s game, but Wilson played despite a questionable status before the game. Wilson saw action on 19 snaps and had one target.