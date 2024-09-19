Eagles add C.J. Gardner-Johnson to injury report; A.J. Brown remains DNP
Published September 19, 2024 05:30 PM
The Eagles added safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the practice report Thursday.
Gardner-Johnson did not practice with a foot injury.
The Eagles could move Avonte Maddox to safety from cornerback if Gardner-Johnson can’t play Sunday.
The team also practiced without receivers A.J. Brown (hamstring) and Johnny Wilson (hamstring) again. Both are in jeopardy of missing the Week 3 game against the Saints.
Brown missed Monday night’s game, but Wilson played despite a questionable status before the game. Wilson saw action on 19 snaps and had one target.