Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Eagles add Tanner McKee in sixth round

  
Published April 29, 2023 12:19 PM
nbc_pft_lamarjacksondeal_230428
April 28, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Lamar Jackson’s decision to agree to a five-year, $260 million deal with the Ravens and explore how Jalen Hurts' extension likely influenced the QB.

There have now been 13 quarterbacks selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

The Eagles moved the number to a baker’s dozen when they took former Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee with the 188th overall pick.

McKee was a two-year starter for Stanford. He completed 62 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,947 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions last season.

The Eagles signed Marcus Mariota to serve as Jalen Hurts’ backup earlier this year. McKee and Ian Book will likely compete for the chance to stick around as a third quarterback this summer.

With thirteen quarterbacks off the board, this year’s draft has had the most signal callers selected since 2020. The record for a seven-round was set when 17 quarterbacks were selected in 2004.