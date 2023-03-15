 Skip navigation
Eagles are now expected to keep Darius Slay

  
Published March 15, 2023 07:07 PM
nbc_pft_eaglesfamoves_20230315
March 15, 2023 08:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how the Eagles will look next season after reportedly losing Kyzir White, adding Rashaad Penny and re-signing James Bradberry.

The unexpected adventures of Darius Slay and the Eagles finally seem to be reaching an unexpected conclusion.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Slay is now “expected to stay ” with the team. His wife has tweeted, “WE HERE BABY!!

The day began with the Eagles putting out the word that Slay would be cut. That could have been the latest example of a team leaking an inaccurate plan in order to nudge teams to make their best trade offers.

Apparently, that didn’t happen. Apparently, Slay and the Eagles mended fences -- to the point where (as Schefter notes) a new deal could be in the works.

Slay is in the last year of his contract with the Eagles. He’s due to make $17 million in non-guaranteed base salary this season.

UPDATE 11:16 p.m. ET: Darius Slay has confirmed the news, tweeting: “Back like I never left !!!”