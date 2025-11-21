Eagles C Cam Jurgens returns to full practice Friday, listed as questionable

The Eagles gave four players an injury designation for Sunday’s matchup against the Cowboys. All four are offensive linemen.

Right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) was ruled out, as expected. He will miss multiple weeks with a Lisfranc injury and could spend time on injured reserve, which would keep him out a minimum of four weeks.

The Eagles are 120-62-1 in games he has played and 15-24-0 in games he has missed, including the postseason, since he joined them as a first-round pick in 2013, per Tim McManus of ESPN.

Fred Johnson will start at right tackle while Lane Johnson is out.

Eagles center Cam Jurgens (concussion) returned to full participation in Friday’s practice, though the team lists him as questionable. Brett Toth is his replacement.

Offensive tackle Myles Hinton (back) and offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle) also are questionable. Hinton, a rookie, has not played this season and remains on injured reserve; Lampkin also has not played a down and remains on injured reserve.