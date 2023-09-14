 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Jerry Jeudy upgraded to full participant on Thursday
NFL: Preseason-Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
D.J. Chark has second consecutive limited practice
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Stefon Diggs responds to Bills reporter’s criticism captured on a hot microphone

Recent Clips

nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Preseason-Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Jerry Jeudy upgraded to full participant on Thursday
NFL: Preseason-Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
D.J. Chark has second consecutive limited practice
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
Stefon Diggs responds to Bills reporter’s criticism captured on a hot microphone

Recent Clips

nbc_simms_dolpat_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_combro_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Commanders vs. Broncos
nbc_simms_raibil_230914.jpg
Week 2 preview: Raiders vs. Bills

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles elevate Arryn Siposs, Britain Covey for Thursday’s game

  
Published September 14, 2023 04:29 PM

The Eagles have elevated a pair of players from their practice squad to the active roster for Thursday’s game against the Vikings.

Philadelphia announced punter Arryn Siposs and receiver/returner Britain Covey have been brought up for the contest.

For Siposs, it’s his second standard elevation after the Eagles used one of his last week. He punted four times, averaging 49.3 yards per punt with a net average of 44.0 yards.

Covey took back two punt returns in Week 1 victory over New England, one of which went for 25 yards.