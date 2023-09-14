Eagles elevate Arryn Siposs, Britain Covey for Thursday’s game

The Eagles have elevated a pair of players from their practice squad to the active roster for Thursday’s game against the Vikings.

Philadelphia announced punter Arryn Siposs and receiver/returner Britain Covey have been brought up for the contest.

For Siposs, it’s his second standard elevation after the Eagles used one of his last week. He punted four times, averaging 49.3 yards per punt with a net average of 44.0 yards.

Covey took back two punt returns in Week 1 victory over New England, one of which went for 25 yards.