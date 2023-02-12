 Skip navigation
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Eagles extend halftime lead to 10 with a last-second field goal

  
Published February 12, 2023 03:25 PM
February 10, 2023 01:37 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share their reactions to Thursday night's NFL Honors event where Patrick Mahomes took home his second-career NFL MVP award.

The Eagles weren’t content to go into halftime of Super Bowl LVII with a seven-point lead.

And they almost ended up adding seven to the margin. Instead, they settled for three.

After a 50-yard Kansas City punt, and a 27-yard Philly return, following a drive that ended with quarterback Patrick Mahomes re-injuring his ankle, the Eagles started at their own 43. A nine-yard pass to running back Kenneth Gainwell gave the Eagles second and one. Jalen Hurts then dialed up a deep ball to receiver Devonta Smith.

What would have been a 35-yard gain down to the Chiefs’ 13 was overturned after a very long replay review, one that seemed far longer than necessary.

Hurts ran for two yards on third and one. Following an incompletion and a five-yard pass to Smith, Hurts found A.J. Brown for a 22-yard gain, putting the Eagles at the Kansas City 19.

With 15 seconds left and one timeout, Hurts threw a short pass to Gainwell, picking up two yards. The Eagles let the clock run down to four seconds before taking the final timeout, and kicker Jake Elliott converted the 35-yard field goal as the second quarter expired.

The Eagles lead by 10, 24-14. And it feels like it should be worse.

The Chiefs had the ball for only 8:06 of the first half. Philadelphia possessed the ball for 21:54.

Kansas City will get the ball to start the second half. Presumably, nothing will keep quarterback Patrick Mahomes from playing. The question is whether he’ll be able to play effectively on his aggravated ankle injury.