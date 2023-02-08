Eagles’ first official practice in Arizona shows their obsession with situational football

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles’ first official practice in Arizona shows their obsession with situational football

  
Published February 8, 2023 12:08 PM
nbc_csu_9erseagles_230125
January 25, 2023 01:27 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss whether the Philadelphia Eagles will be able to slow down the San Francisco 49ers offense in the NFC Conference Championship.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is trying to make the Cardinals’ practice facility feel as much like home as possible this week.

That includes the music played at practice.

Right tackle Lane Johnson sang Creed’s “Arms Wide Open” at the start of a practice last week. So, he texted Sirianni with a play request for more Creed.

“I don’t know if he thinks I’m the DJ or what, but I guess he knows I can get things done,” Sirianni told pool reporter Lindsay Jones of The Ringer.

Creed’s “My Sacrifice” was the first song to play Wednesday morning. The music then shifted to current rap hits.

The Eagles had a typical practice for Wednesday -- a 70-minute, up-tempo walkthrough.

All 53 players participated, and punter Arryn Siposs, who injured his lower leg in December, also was on the practice field. Siposs remains on injured reserve but could return to the active roster in time to play Sunday.

The Eagles ended Wednesday’s practice with a ones vs. ones situational period. They are trying to prepare for anything the Chiefs might throw at them.

“We’re kind of obsessed with situations. Not kind of. We are obsessed with situations,” Sirianni said. “So every day players are in the building we’re working on those, and that can be a lot of things -- third downs, things that could pop up on first or second down. We’ve got a whole list of them that we want to rep and go over.”