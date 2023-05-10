 Skip navigation
Eagles host 49ers in Week 13 rematch of NFC Championship

  
Published May 10, 2023 05:33 PM
May 10, 2023 11:57 AM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the NFL's 2023 international schedule and highlight the importance of the league sending legitimate contenders overseas to help spread interest.

The number 13 will be lucky for the 49ers, if they have a QB1.

Or a QB2. Or a QB3.

The NFL has announced that the NFC Championship rematch will happen in Week 13, with the Eagles hosting San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. ET.

With the game being in December, as the season turns toward the homestretch, the fumes from January’s matchup will have dissipated by then. The 49ers still believe that, but for the elbow injury suffered by quarterback Brock Purdy, they would have won the game.

And maybe they would have. There would be no way of knowing. Unless we can play that specific game between those specific teams again.

By Week 13, it will be two different teams in two different circumstances. They’re the best two teams in the conference, on paper. By December, there will be a lot more than paper to help fill in the gaps.