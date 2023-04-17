 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles, Jalen Hurts show everyone else how it’s done

  
Published April 17, 2023 08:24 AM

With three years in, the window for a new deal open, and his one year left on the rookie contract, the Eagles took care of their young franchise quarterback.

They didn’t delay. They didn’t make excuses. They didn’t play games. They recognized the value of the player, they realized that he’ll only get better the more he plays, and they made the commitment necessary to keep him around, well into the future.

For his part, Hurts knew when to do a deal -- and how to do a deal. With the help of agent Nicole Lynn, Hurts accepted the richest deal in league history, in terms of new-money average.

We’ll get the full details and do a full breakdown. We’ll try to make sense of what it means for other quarterbacks, from those who are due to get new deals (Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert) to those who are overdue (Lamar Jackson).

One assessment of the Hurts deal will be whether Lamar Jackson should want the Hurts deal as written, or whether he should want something else. Shorter term, more dollars, more guarantees, etc.

Regardless, Hurts got a great deal. The Eagles did a smart deal. It’s a win-win, and it binds one of the best quarterbacks in the league to his current team for up to six more years, and possibly longer than that. With no drama, no awkwardness, no animosity.