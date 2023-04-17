Eagles, Jalen Hurts show everyone else how it’s done

With three years in, the window for a new deal open, and his one year left on the rookie contract, the Eagles took care of their young franchise quarterback.

They didn’t delay. They didn’t make excuses. They didn’t play games. They recognized the value of the player, they realized that he’ll only get better the more he plays, and they made the commitment necessary to keep him around, well into the future.

For his part, Hurts knew when to do a deal -- and how to do a deal. With the help of agent Nicole Lynn, Hurts accepted the richest deal in league history, in terms of new-money average.

We’ll get the full details and do a full breakdown. We’ll try to make sense of what it means for other quarterbacks, from those who are due to get new deals (Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert) to those who are overdue (Lamar Jackson).

One assessment of the Hurts deal will be whether Lamar Jackson should want the Hurts deal as written, or whether he should want something else. Shorter term, more dollars, more guarantees, etc.

Regardless, Hurts got a great deal. The Eagles did a smart deal. It’s a win-win, and it binds one of the best quarterbacks in the league to his current team for up to six more years, and possibly longer than that. With no drama, no awkwardness, no animosity.