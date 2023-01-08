 Skip navigation
Eagles leading Giants 16-0 at halftime

  
Published January 8, 2023 12:50 PM
January 5, 2023 12:48 PM
The Eagles have to win to ensure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Giants have reasons to "call off the dogs" and rest their starters. Can Philadelphia finish enter the postseason with a bounce back win?

The Eagles stumbled in their first two attempts to clinch the NFC East and the top seed in the NFC playoffs, but things are going much better for them this Sunday.

Jalen Hurts is back at quarterback, the Giants are playing backups across the board and the Eagles have a 16-0 lead after the first 30 minutes of play. As long as they can finish the job, they’ll have next week off before kicking off the playoffs with a home game in the divisional round.

Hurts hit A.J. Brown for 35 yards on his first pass since hurting his right shoulder in Week 15. He has not been running as much as he did earlier in the season and is 12-of-18 for 140 yards. He has taken a couple of sacks and the score may lead to Nick Sirianni turning the offense over to Gardner Minshew at some point.

The Giants have managed just 77 yards with Davis Webb quarterbacking a unit that’s missing running back Saquon Barkley, left tackle Andrew Thomas and others. The Giants know they are the No. 6 seed in the NFC and will be on the road against the 49ers or Vikings next weekend.