Eagles officially rule out Jalen Carter, Darius Slay

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni does not expect to be without cornerback Darius Slay (knee) and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (ankle) long. They are out Sunday, though.

The Eagles ruled out both players on their injury report.

Slay missed all three days of practice.

Carter injured his ankle in Wednesday’s practice and missed Thursday and Friday’s work.

The Eagles also ruled out safety Justin Evans (knee) and receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring). They later placed Evans on injured reserve and signed cornerback Bradley Roby to the active roster.

Safety Sydney Brown (hamstring) and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) are questionable.