Eagles sign veteran DB Parry Nickerson

  
Published June 7, 2024 04:49 PM

Veteran cornerback Parry Nickerson signed with the Eagles on Friday, the team announced.

Nickerson, 29, was one of four tryout players at the Eagles’ mandatory minicamp this week.

The slot corner played for Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio with the Dolphins last season. He played five games in 2023, making five tackles on 84 defensive snaps and 19 on special teams.

The Eagles are Nickerson’s seventh team since entering the league as a sixth-round pick of the Jets in 2018. He was traded to the Seahawks before his second season and then signed with the Jaguars after being released. He moved on to the Packers in 2020 and then the Vikings for two seasons before landing in Miami for 2023.

Nickerson has 33 tackles and one pass defensed in 30 career games.