Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Eagles take 7-0 lead over Chiefs on first drive of Super Bowl LVII

  
Published February 12, 2023 01:55 PM
February 10, 2023 12:56 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their final predictions for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles’ offense made it look easy to start Super Bowl LVII.

Jalen Hurts plunged in on one of the Eagles’ trademark rugby scrum quarterback sneaks to score a touchdown on the first drive of the game, and Philadelphia leads 7-0.

It was Hurts and DeVonta Smith doing most of the heavy lifting on the drive. Smith picked up the game’s first first down, taking a hard hit as he went to the sideline.

Then it was Hurts’ turn to make a play, running 11 yards for a first down.

Hurts would later hit Smith again for 23 yards to move the Eagles into the red zone.

Kenneth Gainwell appeared to have the game’s first touchdown for a moment, but a replay review showed that Gainwell was down about six inches from the goal line. That gave Hurts his opportunity to score, and he did it on first-and-goal to give the Eagles the lead less than five minutes into the game.