Eagles two-point favorites over Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

The Eagles are the betting favorites in Super Bowl LVII.

After early line movement that saw the game as a pick ‘em, then the Chiefs briefly favored by one point, at most sports books the line has now settled in at Eagles -2.

Only six Super Bowls have had a closing line of two points or less. This is one of the closest lines in Super Bowl history, and an indication that the betting community sees the Eagles and Chiefs as two fairly evenly matched teams.

The point total for the game has been set at over/under 49.5 points.