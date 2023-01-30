 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Eagles two-point favorites over Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

  
Published January 30, 2023 12:34 AM
From both the 49ers and Cowboys defensive coordinators to players who could make or break their teams' Super Bowl chances, Mike Florio and Peter King outline who must step up in the Conference Championships.

The Eagles are the betting favorites in Super Bowl LVII.

After early line movement that saw the game as a pick ‘em, then the Chiefs briefly favored by one point, at most sports books the line has now settled in at Eagles -2.

Only six Super Bowls have had a closing line of two points or less. This is one of the closest lines in Super Bowl history, and an indication that the betting community sees the Eagles and Chiefs as two fairly evenly matched teams.

The point total for the game has been set at over/under 49.5 points.