Eagles will visit White House on April 28

  
Published March 11, 2025 03:35 PM

Seven years after their invitation was rescinded because it was clear that a critical mass of players weren’t going to show up, the Eagles have an official date to visit the White House.

Via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, it will happen on Monday, April 28.

That’s the Monday after the draft. And it’s smack dab in the heart of offseason workouts.

Despite the erroneous reporting, from days before the Super Bowl, that the Eagles wouldn’t go, it remains to be seen whether specific players opt out of the trip. And whether players who have moved on via free agency (Milton Williams, Josh Sweat) or trade (C.J. Gardner-Johnson) will be able to make it.

Regardless, the date for the visit is set.