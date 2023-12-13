Easton Stick: Not how I envisioned it, but excited to have opportunity to play

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick has been waiting a long time to get a chance to start an NFL game.

Stick’s last start came when he led North Dakota State against Eastern Washington in January 2019 and he was drafted to back up Philip Rivers a few months later. Rivers is long gone, but Stick transitioned to backing up Justin Herbert and that didn’t lead to much work until Herbert fractured his right index finger last weekend. Stick finished out the loss to the Broncos and will make his first pro start against the Raiders on Thursday night.

“Obviously, this isn’t how I envisioned it,” Stick said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “When they selected me five years ago, this is what you want as a kid — an opportunity to go play. I’m excited for that.”

Stick won 49 games and four national titles in college, which is why he said he’s “used to winning” when speaking to reporters on Tuesday. He also said that he understands this isn’t the same thing as North Dakota State before adding that he has “no nerves” about stepping into the biggest spotlight of his career.