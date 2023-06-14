 Skip navigation
Eddie Jackson: I'm in my seventh season, no more years to waste

  
Published June 14, 2023 05:40 AM
xWStWcCnvYG6
June 12, 2023 01:08 PM
Bears safety Eddie Jackson returned to team drills at practice last week for the first time since he suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury last year and he said on Tuesday that the comeback process “makes you grateful for the little things.”

The injury and the passage of time has also made Jackson contemplate his own football future. Jackson will turn 30 during the regular season and he told reporters that he’s feeling urgency about having everything come together this year.

“These years, we can’t waste them,” Jackson said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’ve got to go out there and play the best ball that I can and go out there and make plays. We’ve got a young team . . . those guys, they look at me. It’s Year Seven for me, so no more years to waste .”

Jackson is signed through 2024 and has an $18.1 million cap number next year, so his ability to rebound from injury and play at a high level will likely be a major determining factor in regard to whether his future will be in Chicago or elsewhere.