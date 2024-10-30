Edgerrin Cooper is the NFC defensive player of the week

Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper’s first NFL start was a memorable one.

Cooper got the nod against the Jaguars last Sunday and he helped the team to a 30-27 win. Cooper had nine tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble in his first time with the first team.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Cooper has been named the NFC’s defensive player of the week.

Cooper was a second-round pick this year and he has 38 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery so far in his rookie season.