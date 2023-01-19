 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Eight coaching staff departures suggest Tom Brady won’t be back in Tampa

  
Published January 19, 2023 09:25 AM
nbc_pft_brady_230118
January 18, 2023 08:39 AM
After Tom Brady attempted a low slide tackle on Malik Hooker against the Cowboys, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if he gets away with dirty plays due to all his accomplishments.

Seventeen days after Tom Brady ended his 40-day retirement last year, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians stepped down. Three days after the team’s 2022 season ended, the Buccaneers announced that eight assistant coaches are leaving.

With the departures led by offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich (who was fired) and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen (who retired), it seems as if Brady won’t be back in Tampa for 2023.

This could change, of course. If Bill O’Brien (for example) becomes the next OC, that could catch Brady’s eye.

Still, the overall quality of the roster in Tampa Bay likely will have a much bigger influence on Brady than the coaching staff. It feels as if the team’s window has closed. It feels as if major roster changes are coming.

It feels as if, if Brady chooses to keep playing, he’ll take advantage of a fresh start elsewhere.