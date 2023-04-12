 Skip navigation
Elgton Jenkins: It will be different without Aaron Rodgers, but I feel like we’ll be good

  
Published April 12, 2023 05:42 AM
Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins doesn’t think the impending trade of Aaron Rodgers is going to set the Packers back.

Jenkins said the Packers are confident in Jordan Love and believe that they’ll be a strong team with Love as their quarterback.

“Obviously ’12’ is a Hall of Fame player and [we don’t know] what we’re going to get out of Jordan, but either way it goes, I feel like going forward, we’ll be good ,” Jenkins said, via the Wisconsin State Journal. “As long as I can remember, Aaron Rodgers has been the quarterback here. But it’s a new chapter. We’ve got to embrace that and just move forward.”

Jenkins, who has been with the Packers since they drafted him in 2019, acknowledged that losing a first-ballot Hall of Famer changes a team.

“It’s going to be a big change,” Jenkins said. “It’s going to be a big difference. You’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback that you’ve been playing in front of for the last four years. I’ll say mentally, it’s probably going to be different because he’s been playing the game for so many years. But like I said, I feel like we’ll be good.”

Packers players don’t seem to be quite as eager to move on from Rodgers as the Packers’ front office is, but the players recognize that Rodgers is on the way out, and they seem to be remaining optimistic about their chances of succeeding with Love.