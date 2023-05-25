Elijah Moore: It feels good to be wanted and that will make any player go harder

After a tumultuous 2022 season with the Jets, receiver Elijah Moore is happy to be with the Browns.

Cleveland acquired Moore from New York in March, sending a second-round pick for the receiver and another draft pick that the Browns used to select former University of Tennessee receiver Cedric Tillman.

Moore said this week that he’s ready to be whatever the Browns need him to be, as he feels valued by the franchise.

“Yeah, man, to hear that positivity, as far as speaking on my name, I can’t do anything but feel blessed to be in the opportunity that I’m in right at this moment,” Moore said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Feels good to be wanted and it’s going to make any player, any human, go harder when you feel like that and you feel like you’re around people who want you to be here. So, I’m going to give it all I got every single day.”

Moore caught 43 passes for 538 yards with five touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie in 2021. But for various reasons, his production dipped to 37 receptions for 446 yards with one touchdown in 16 games last year.

Playing alongside Amari Cooper in 2023, Moore would like to see his production go back up.

“That’s why I came here and if you’re not thinking like that as any player, then you have the wrong mindset,” Moore said. “I hold myself to be a positive person. Obstacles come just like how I handled last year and I felt like it only put me in a better position to go through life, let alone football now.

“So from this point on, I’m looking to be a better human being, a better football player, better brother, whatever it is. I love football. That season didn’t just affect football, it affected my life, whether it was good and bad. So I’ve got to learn from it.”