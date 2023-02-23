 Skip navigation
Eric Bieniemy: LeSean McCoy is entitled to his own opinion

  
Published February 23, 2023 08:54 AM
nbc_pftpm_mccoyv2_230222
February 22, 2023 03:32 PM
Mike Florio and Miles Simmons assess how much weight LeSean McCoy's remarks about Eric Bieniemy should carry, given the number of players who've voiced support for the new Commanders OC.

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy created a stir with his recent comments on now-Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, saying Bieniemy had “nothing to do with the [Chiefs] pass game.”

There were several players who came to Bieniemy’s defense on social media , including former Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill.

But when Bieniemy was asked about McCoy’s comments on Thursday, he didn’t fire back.

“LeSean McCoy is a future Hall-of-Fame runner. OK? Everybody is entitled to their own comments and how they feel,” Bieniemy said, via John Keim of ESPN. “When it’s all said and done with, I think that’s all I have to say because he’s entitled to his own opinion .

“That’s life. You have good and you have bad. It does not impact me in any way — because one thing you learn when you’re in this position, you have to learn to eliminate distractions. My job is to focus on the now. Everything outside these walls has no impact on Eric Bieniemy moving forward.”

McCoy spent the 2019 season with Kansas City, but played limited snaps during the regular season and was inactive for the conference championship game and Super Bowl LiV.

When McCoy made some similar disparaging remarks about Bieniemy last spring, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also dismissed the former running back’s comments.