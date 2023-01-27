 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Eric Bieniemy on Patrick Mahomes’ recovery: I want whatever he’s taking

  
Published January 26, 2023 10:42 PM
nbc_pft_nflawards_230126
January 26, 2023 09:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the finalists for MVP, Coach of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year and reveal who their votes were for.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy wishes he could bottle whatever it is that has allowed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to do everything on the practice field just days after suffering a high ankle sprain.

Asked what the biggest reason is for Mahomes’ fast recovery, Bieniemy answered, “I have no idea, but I want whatever he’s taking.”

Bieniemy praised Mahomes’ competitive nature as something that sets him apart.

“He’s just a competitive person, he’s a competitive player,” Bieniemy said. “It’s the intestinal fortitude that’s in him. He just refuses to accept that he’s not going to put himself out there to be with his teammates. You love that about him. Last week was a unique situation and difficult in a lot of ways because obviously you always want to make sure that the player is OK, but more importantly, you also know that he can give you the best chance of winning.”

Until we see Mahomes on the field on Sunday, we don’t know precisely how far he has come in his recovery from that ankle injury, but from all accounts, he’s going to be able to play and play well.